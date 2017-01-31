10 years since Knox Co. 'Black Wednesday'

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Three people dead in car crash
-
Lane Kiffin out at Bama before championship
-
President Trump fires Acting U.S. Attorney General
-
Wreck off U.S. Route 411
-
State of the State address wrap-up
-
Mayor Tim Burchett builds with bamboo
-
Knox County superintendent finalists named
-
Knox Co. employee files harassment suit
-
Emma Walker shooting suspect out on bond
-
Partly cloudy Tuesday, highs in the 60s
More Stories
-
Free tuition already changing lives of TN adultsJan 31, 2017, 6:42 p.m.
-
Third person dies after Blount County crashJan 28, 2017, 7:20 p.m.
-
KPD identifies three people killed in I-640 crashJan 30, 2017, 8:56 p.m.