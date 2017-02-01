1,000+ march in opposition to immigration executive order

KNOXVILLE - Market Square in Downtown Knoxville is usually packed during the lunch hour, and Wednesday was no exception when more than 1,000 protestors met there to march against President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration.

The march was organized by Bridge Refugee Services, a nonprofit that focuses on helping refugees and immigrants transition into American life.

"We meet them at the airport when they get here, they have a house set up for them, food in the cupboard and then we help connect them with networks to get them jobs," said Ashley Jones, an employee at Bridge.

Bridge organized the march to show solidarity with refugees and immigrants in Tennessee and across the world.

"This really hurt me. I am an international student getting my Ph.D at UT," said Abrahim Aslan.

Aslan grew up in Turkey and has been studying in the United States for the past six years.

"What if I was from Iraq or Iran? Who knows, I could be next,' said Aslan.

Aslan says he has two friends at UT who are from Iraq and Iran.

"One of my friends just got married and now his wife cannot come. The other's family was going to visit but now it's canceled," he said.

Aslan fears for himself and his other international friends. Others at the march, like 96-year-old World War II Navy veteran Anne Nosek, fears for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

"I guess every generation is apprehensive about their children and grandchildren going into a different world but I'm really frightened for our country right now," said Nosek.

The fear is stemming from President Trump's executive action on immigration, which he has also called a 'travel ban'.

READ MORE: Immigration advocates in Tennessee condemn Trump's executive order

On Wednesday morning Trump tweeted, "Everybody is arguing whether or not it is a BAN. Call it what you want, it is about keeping bad people (with bad intentions) out of country!"

State Rep. John Ragan of Anderson County - who recently filed legislation that would put "non-citizen" or "alien" on non-American citizens' drivers licenses - believes the executive order could keep the country safer.

"The president is taking his charge to keep Americans safe seriously. It seems like a prudent step given the history we've had recently with homegrown attacks,' said Ragan.

"There must be some caution to keeping people safe but this is not the solution to just shut down. That makes it worse in my opinion," said Aslan.

"We need to learn to love our neighbors and make choices that are more inclusive,' said Nosek.

The protestors marched down Gay Street to the offices of U.S. Sens. Bob Corker and Lamar Alexander and U.S. Rep. Jimmy Duncan.

All of the lawmakers are currently in Washington D.C., but marchers hope their voices were still heard.

