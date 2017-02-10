10Investigates: Lawmakers call for increased drug pricing transparency

WBIR reporter Michael Crowe interviews Congressman Phil Roe in Washington DC. (Photo: WBIR)

This story is the fifth in a series of 10News investigations into drug prices. Part one shows how the price for prescriptions can vary widely depending on the pharmacy you choose. Part two reveals how prices can vary between stores within the same pharmacy chain. Part three details the path drugs take from manufacturer to your medicine cabinet. Part four shows ways you can save money on your prescriptions.

While the differing price of prescription drugs is a surprise to many, it’s often not to those with experience in the pharmacy industry. That includes Tennessee’s new Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, who is also a pharmacist.

“It can be very volatile,” McNally told WBIR 10News.

For the last four months, 10News has been investigating the cash price of prescription drugs across Knoxville. We compared five commonly-prescribed maintenance drugs -- Crestor, Synthroid, Advair Diskus, Nexium and Ventolin HFA – and found that the price can vary as much as $50 between different pharmacies. We also found some pharmacies charge different cash prices at their various locations across East Tennessee.





WBIR 10News compared the cash price for a 30-day supply of the above five drugs. (Photo: WBIR)

10News showed McNally our pricing data, and asked if the differences surprised him.

“The amount of some of them did,” said McNally, of Oak Ridge. “The amount did. And without knowing the rationale behind it, when the drug came in to the pharmacy, how much it was, the type of quantities they bought it, the frequency they turn it over – it all factors into it.”

He said he doesn’t see a way Tennessee could control the price of medications through legislation since it involves inter-state commerce.

So 10News took that question to someone at the federal level. We sat down with U.S. Rep. Phil Roe in Washington D.C.

He called the price of prescriptions a critical issue in the coming years.





"The consumer, that would be me, down buying or filling a prescription, needs to get the lowest price,” Roe said. “And how those things happen, it is incredibly complicated.”

10News showed Congressman Roe our findings on varying drug costs. He said it’s something he’s encountered in his medical practice in the Tri-Cities.





Congressman Phil Roe hopes to improve transparancy in the pricing of medications. (Photo: WBIR)

“That really made a huge difference,” he said. “I mean $20 might not mean too much to me, but a lot of patients I saw, it meant a lot to them. They needed to save that $20 or $15.”

He said he does not support regulation of medication prices, but does see a different solution.

“We talk about a lack of transparency in pricing, how do we fix that?” asked 10News reporter Michael Crowe.

“Well I think you can do it through legislation, that’s one, but I think more competition is better, no question,” said Roe.

“Who’s the person that’s ultimately paying the bill? It’s me.” he added. “And that’s who should know what it costs.”

He said as Congress considers a repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act, he hopes a fundamental part of that legislation will include transparency mandates for pricing drugs, including revealing the negotiated cost Medicare pays.

Asked why that doesn’t exist already, Roe said “Because it only advantages me. There are powerful forces out there. You’ve got big government, insurance companies, all of which are in control of our healthcare system. And basically this will put you and me back in charge. When I can find out what Medicare actually paid on a bill before I go in, maybe I can go in and negotiate a better price.”

