10Investigates: Prescription Prices Explained

(Photo: Slome, Lauren, WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - Tonight at 6 p.m., watch our WBIR 10News Investigation into prescription prices. See why the location and chain of your pharmacy can make a real difference in what you pay for your medication.

Americans spend hundreds of billions of dollars annually on prescription medications. What many people don't realize is the price they pay for their prescriptions can vary widely depending on the pharmacy chain and even the location of the store they choose.

A 10News investigation found identical medications available for very different prices at stores across Knoxville. Pharmacists and industry experts say there are a number of factors that influence the price people pay for their prescriptions at each store.

“Patients can end up easily paying far more than is necessary for the same medication,” said Bill Kampine, who works at Healthcare Bluebook in Nashville.

That affects people like Susan Bradford, of Knoxville. A few months ago, Bradford was at the pharmacy, waiting to pick up her asthma inhaler. When the pharmacist brought it out, she was shocked to learn the price had gone up to $90, even with her insurance.

“I stood there like, I can’t afford this,” Bradford said. “I just can’t afford this.”

Bradford works at Love Towers in Knoxville and often helps seniors who are unable to afford their medications. Now, she found herself in the same position – with real consequences.

“There have been times that I haven’t had the money for that inhaler, and I’ve had to wait for a check, and it’s be rough,” Bradford said. “You feel it.”

Her situation is not uncommon. As more Americans move to high-deductible insurance plans that expose them to direct prescription costs until they meet an annual deductible, more people are paying more money up front for medications.

The sudden price increase for her inhaler caused Bradford to wonder how the cost of her prescription is actually determined.

10News also wanted to know exactly what people are paying – so our investigative team tracked the prices at Walgreens, CVS, Walmart, Belew Drugs, Mac’s Pharmacy, Kroger, and Food City stores across Knoxville. In October 2016 and November 2016, the 10Investigates team called three locations for each business three times asking for the cash price for five commonly prescribed drugs: Synthroid, Crestor, Ventolin HFA, Nexium and Advair Diskus.

We asked for the cash price for a 30-day supply of the smallest recommended dose – and our research revealed that different pharmacy chains have different prices for identical medications in identical doses – a difference that could cost you hundreds of dollars in a year.

Take a 30-day supply of Synthroid, used to treat thyroid problems. At Kroger, you’d pay a price of $37.59 without insurance, while at Walmart, we were quoted $57.71 for the same bottle of pills.

We asked Kampine why these stores have different prices. “So prices can vary, stores can charge from their perspective what they would like to charge for a medication,” he said. “It’s really up to their determination for what they want to charge for a given pharmaceutical.”

At Kampine’s company, Healthcare Bluebook, they try to help patients find and pay a fair cost for healthcare services, including medications.

He said the range of prices 10News found bears out to the industry as a whole.

“It makes a lot of sense,” Kampine said. “Certainly, it’s something we see when we collect data for individual pharmacy prescriptions.”

10News also found variances in the price of cholesterol drug Crestor. Across Knoxville, we were quoted a cash price ranging anywhere from $298 to $328. That $30 difference adds up to $360 over one year.

Or, for COPD-treatment Advair Diskus, we were quoted prices anywhere from $385 up to $436. That $51 difference ends up being $612 more per year for an identical inhaler.

For three of the five drugs we studied, Kroger pharmacy gave us the lowest cash price. A Kroger representative said in an email that, “Our pharmacy teams can work with patients to help them find lower price alternative therapies.”

On the high end of the price spectrum for four of the five medications was Food City. They responded to our questions by email.

"Food City pharmacists work diligently to provide their patients with quality healthcare and the lowest out of pocket expense possible,” wrote Executive Vice President of Operations for Knoxville/Chattanooga area Mickey Blazer.

Blazer went on to call drug pricing ‘very convoluted,’ citing third party contracts, pharmacy benefit manager fees, discount programs, coupons and manufacturer pricing as contributing factors to their in-store price.

He said nothing can replace face-to-face interaction with a pharmacist.

Still, for Susan Bradford, it’s frustrating to find out prices can be so different.

“I actually had no idea it was that contingent,” Bradford said. “It makes it impossible to budget.”

But for experts like Kampine, it’s no surprise -- 10News asked him why consumers don’t realize this is happening.

“Well, I think for consumers it’s very difficult,” said Kampine. “You may only use one or two pharmacies, and you don’t call around. And for the most part, the differences in prices aren’t widely advertised … so consumers, they should shop around, when they do, they do discover the difference.”

It makes Bradford think about the vulnerable people she serves.

“If this is what I’m facing, I can only imagine what those without my safety net of insurance might feel,” Bradford said.

Tuesday on WBIR 10News at 6pm: Why the difference in a few miles could help you save hundreds of dollars on your prescription in a year.

PHARMACY RESPONSES

10News reached out to all the pharmacy companies named in this report for comment – only Belew Drug agreed to an on-camera interview, but many responded to emailed questions. Below are their full statements.

Kroger: “Our Kroger Pharmacy team works to help our patients live healthier lives while providing a value to them.

The prices you quoted below do appear to be accurate as far as cash price is concerned.

Pricing around the Knoxville market should not vary, so it is possible that if you were quoted different prices…they may have quoted a price for a different days supply or something.

Our Pharmacy teams can work with patients to help them find lower price alternative therapies. For instance, if the drug is a name brand, there may be a manufacturer coupon available or lower priced generic equivalent. We do stock a large number of generics including Synthroid, Crestor, and Nexium. Nexium 24HR (20mg) is now available over-the-counter without a prescription and can save patients money.

Many allergy medications are now offered without a prescription as well. Kroger offers many store brand alternatives as well.

In addition to dispensing prescription medications, we offer vaccinations and assist our patients with managing their medication therapy.

Kroger Pharmacy customers also earn fuel points on every qualifying prescription to help them save at the pump.”

Walmart: declined to comment.

CVS: Did not return several requests for comment.

Food City: “Prescription Drug pricing is very convoluted due to a number of reasons. Third Party Contracts, PBM fees, discount programs, coupons, and even which manufacturer the drug was purchased from, just to name a few.

Food City Pharmacy does utilize (AWP) as it is the Industry standard.

The Pharmacy business is very competitive and typically, the only calls our Pharmacies receive requesting a price quote over the phone are from Competitors.

There could be many reasons for pricing discrepancy from one Pharmacy to another; without knowing how the question was presented to the Pharmacist it would be hard to say which factors played into the pricing differences.

Calling a Pharmacy and asking for a price is not in the Patients best interest; nothing can replace the Patient/ Pharmacist relationship when it comes to Patient care and yes even the cost of the prescription. Food City Pharmacist work diligently to provide their Patients with quality healthcare and the lowest out of pocket expense possible.

There are a variety of discount programs, discount cards, and coupons available on many drugs; especially name brand. Food City Pharmacist work with their Patients to make sure they can take advantage of all the available resources. There may even be a different drug available that has the same outcomes at a lower price. The Pharmacist will suggest that the Patient talk to their Doctor to determine if that could be an option for them.

A true cost of a prescription can only be determined when the Patient presents the prescription to the Pharmacy for filling. Food City Pharmacy will make all the resources available to their patients to ensure they experience the lowest out of pocket expense possible.”

Mac’s Pharmacy: “We set our prices based on trying to get our patients the best price.

We have a number of ways to help our patients pay less for their medication.

If there is another medication in the same class or similar that is less expensive, we will work with the patient and prescriber to see if it might be possible to change to the less expensive medication.

If a patient comes in and does not have insurance we will discuss possible ways where they can get insured. If patients come in on any of the listed medication we can also help them save money by switching them to a generic of synthroid, crestor and nexium.

We do everything we can at Mac's Pharmacy to help improve the health and well-being of our patients.

We have a number of programs to help with this including adherence programs, diabetes education programs, medication therapy management, immunizations, compounding, delivery, specialty packaging and much more.”

Walgreens: “It’s important to note that more than 97 percent of our patients do not pay cash prices. They purchase their prescriptions using some form of prescription insurance coverage including discounted prices through our Prescription Savings Club. Patients should consult with our pharmacists about the availability of generics and about enrolling in our Prescription Savings Club - https://www.walgreens.com/pharmacy/psc/psc_overview_page.jsp?ban=rxh_psc_2

Drug prices for the less than 3 percent of patients who pay cash for all their prescriptions are based on the drug manufacturer’s price, other operational factors and local competition.

Our prices reflect the costs of doing business in the neighborhoods we serve as well as any nearby retail competition. Costs can vary from one location to another, even when they are a few blocks apart in dense urban areas, based on the store’s cost of real estate, its hours of operation including whether it is open 24 hours, labor costs and the number of customers it serves each day, among other factors.

Walgreens pharmacists routinely suggest generics to patients and doctors to ensure patients get the best value and highest quality prescription medications. When choosing a pharmacy, we encourage patients to select one based on overall pricing and the services available – such as participation in government plans, 24/7 convenience and services that can accommodate immediate prescription drug needs. It’s also important for patients to use a single pharmacy so that pharmacists can monitor their medications and avoid potential drug interactions.”

(© 2017 WBIR)