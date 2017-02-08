10Investigates: The path a prescription takes to market

This story is the third in a series of 10News investigations into drug prices. Tune in Thursday at 6 p.m. for part four: an in-depth look at how you can save money on prescriptions. You can see parts one and two here.

A big factor in the end cost of a prescription drug is the path it takes from where it’s made to where it’s bought.

And, as Americans’ spending on prescription drugs continues to rise – understanding what goes into the price is more important than ever, industry experts say.

Bill Kampine works at Healthcare Bluebook, an online company in Nashville that helps patients find and pay a fair price for healthcare services.





He walked WBIR 10News through the complicated flow of prescription medications in the United States. Kampine said medications begin at a manufacturer. From there, they’re sold to a wholesaler, which marks up the price and takes a cut. That wholesaler then sells the drug in bulk to a pharmacy, which prices them and sells them to the patient.

Often, in discussing the price of drugs, people will refer to the Average Wholesale Price (AWP) or Wholesale Acquisition Price (WAC). The AWP is often called the ‘list-price’ for a drug, but many disagree with that characterization.

“The actual price itself does not necessarily reflect what the pharmacy or retail pharmacy actually pays to the wholesaler for that drug,” said Kampine. “The AWP is usually far higher than the actual amount paid by the pharmacy chains.”

But the path and price of medications get more complicated if insurance gets involved. Then, a pharmacy benefits manager, or PBM, steps in and negotiates different prices of a drug for their clients based on what the insurer will pay them. All of this happens behind the scenes.

A diagram of the journey a medication takes from where it's made to where it's sold to a patient. Industry experts say someone takes a cut at each stage of the process.

“One of the problems in drug pricing is there are probably 15 different prices depending on who you are,” said Glenn Farr, a professor of clinical pharmacy at the University of Tennessee. “For example, the federal government – the (Veterans Affairs) system pays one price, a chain may pay another price based on volume or preference, the PBMs who work with that will say ‘This is what we will pay you,’ or they’ll negotiate rebates … so it goes way beyond the practice of pharmacy or medicine.”

Glen Farr is a professor of clinical pharmacy at the University of Tennessee.

Farr said the path drugs take is so complex, it makes the end cost very volatile – subject to changes over time, and between companies.

“It gets a lot into negotiated prices, rebates and things like that that are out of the healthcare realm into the general business economic realm,” he said.

