10Investigates: Drug prices can vary between locations of pharmacy company

This story is the second in a series of 10News investigations into prescription drug prices. Tune in Wednesday at 6 p.m. for part three: an in-depth look at the path drugs take from manufacturer to your medicine cabinet, and how experts say that journey affects the price you pay. You can watch part one of this series here.

As the cost of prescriptions far outpaces inflation, Americans are spending more than ever for medications – hundreds of billions of dollars every year. A WBIR 10News investigation has found that consumers are paying very different prices for the same prescriptions, depending on where they shop.

Monday, 10News revealed how the cash price of several popular medications varies between pharmacies in Knoxville – in one case, by as much as $51 a month for the inhaler Advair.

In reporting that story, 10News also found that the cash price of prescriptions can vary between locations of the same company – meaning a difference of a few miles could impact your end cost for identical medications.

One of the most pronounced companies for these differences is Walgreens. 10News called 19 stores across East Tennessee, ranging from Knoxville to Rogersville to Sevierville. We asked for the cash price for a 30-day supply of five drugs: Crestor, Synthroid, Advair Diskus, Nexium and Ventolin HFA.





WBIR 10News compared the cash price for a 30-day supply of the above five drugs.

For Crestor, we were quoted $303.99 at a store on Chapman Highway, but $311.99 for the same medication on Cumberland Avenue. That same store on Chapman said Advair Diskus would be $398.99, while a location in Fountain City said the price would be $403.99.





A 10News investigation found the cash prices of popular prescriptions can vary between locations. The above amounts are over one year.

While those differences may seem minor, they add up to nearly $100 more for Crestor, and $60 for Advair over one year.

Healthcare Bluebook is a company in Nashville that helps patients find and pay a fair cost for healthcare services and medications.

10News asked Bill Kampine, of Healthcare Bluebook, why these prices can vary inside one company.

“The analogy I would make is you could go to several different Exxon stations in one city, and you’re going to see several different prices,” he said. “So within pharmacies that same phenomena can occur.”

However – at gas stations, prices are listed out front. In calling pharmacies, some would not release their cash price over the phone to 10News.

When reached for comment, Walgreens acknowledged the practice of varying prices.

“Our prices reflect the costs of doing business in the neighborhoods we serve, as well as any nearby retail competition,” wrote a company representative. “Costs can vary from one location to another, even when they are a few blocks apart in dense urban areas, based on the store’s cost of real estate, its hours of operation including whether it is open 24 hours, labor costs and the number of customers it serves each day, among other factors.”

But Kampine worries many patients do not realize this occurs, citing the complicated pricing system for prescriptions.

“I think for most patients, they want to believe that the healthcare industry itself is looking out for their best interest, not only from a health standpoint, but a financial standpoint,” he said.

“I think for patients, it’s very difficult to understand what the price of the drug is going to be,” he said.

Dave Belew owns Belew Drugs in Knoxville. His pharmacies’ prices fall in the middle of the road in 10News’ study, but did fluctuate more than other stores.





Dave Belew owns Belew Drug in Knoxville.

“Our philosophy across the board is to base our pricing on our cost, plus a percentage,” Belew said.

He said that allows him to keep costs to the patient lower, though it might swing more with the supply cost.

“The industry has become so volatile from a pricing standpoint that literally one day, a bottle of a particular medication may cost me $16, and it’s very possible the next day or week the same bottle of the same medication might cost me $60,” Belew said.

“It’s very possible for one of my stores to be at the end of a bottle of medication that’s at the old price, be it higher or lower, and another location may be into new product at a different price,” he said.

Belew said his pharmacists often try to help patients by finding the lowest possible price for their unique situation. But he believes many people do not understand the complex system of pricing happening behind the scenes of all pharmacies.

“The problem with this is it’s life-saving medications in some instances, people have to have these medications,” he said.

It’s why Kampine said patients need to put in the legwork to make sure they’re paying the best price available to them.

“It is critical for more and more Americans to understand what the price of their medications are, and to shop and compare and get better value, because much of this cost is coming directly out of their pocket on a monthly basis,” he said.

The following is Walgreens' full statement on drug pricing:

"It’s important to note that more than 97 percent of our patients do not pay cash prices. They purchase their prescriptions using some form of prescription insurance coverage including discounted prices through our Prescription Savings Club. Patients should consult with our pharmacists about the availability of generics and about enrolling in our Prescription Savings Club.

Drug prices for the less than three percent of patients who pay cash for all their prescriptions are based on the drug manufacturer’s price, other operational factors and local competition.

Our prices reflect the costs of doing business in the neighborhoods we serve as well as any nearby retail competition. Costs can vary from one location to another, even when they are a few blocks apart in dense urban areas, based on the store’s cost of real estate, its hours of operation including whether it is open 24 hours, labor costs and the number of customers it serves each day, among other factors.

Walgreens pharmacists routinely suggest generics to patients and doctors to ensure patients get the best value and highest quality prescription medications. When choosing a pharmacy, we encourage patients to select one based on overall pricing and the services available – such as participation in government plans, 24/7 convenience and services that can accommodate immediate prescription drug needs. It’s also important for patients to use a single pharmacy so that pharmacists can monitor their medications and avoid potential drug interactions."

(© 2017 WBIR)