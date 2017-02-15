10Listens: Could 'drug breathalyzer' stop drugged driving?

A DUI suspect walks a line for officers. (Photo: WBIR)

Crashes involving drugged drivers are on the rise, and some are looking for solutions to make Tennessee’s roads safer.

From 2010 to 2015, the number of drug-related deaths increased almost 90 percent in Tennessee, according to data from the Tennessee Highway Patrol that looks into the leading factors in fatal DUI crashes. Officials have previously told WBIR 10News prosecuting drugged driving cases can be difficult, since there’s no defined line of intoxication like in alcohol case.

Nick Wing, of Brentwood, has developed and patented a device he believes might assist in enforcement – he calls it the Wingman DDD.





Nick Wing has invented and patented the Wingman DDD, a conceptual device that he says could be used as a roadside test for ingested. (Photo: WBIR)

“It’s a handheld raman spectrometer to detect drugs and toxins and alcohol in upper respiratory system,” Wing said.

While a traditional breathalyzer can only detect alcohol, Wing believes his device could detect more chemicals without a blood or saliva sample, with just a breath into a mask. He began developing the device after seeing drivers he believed to be high on drugs speed through a neighborhood where some of his family members live.

The device is just a concept right now, and has not been prototyped or tested, but he hopes it could improve enforcement.

An illustration from Wing's patent on the Wingman DDD. (Photo: WBIR)

“Our goal in this project is to help law enforcement to protect our families and our communities by providing them hopefully with an additional tool they can use at the roadside,” said Wing.

There are similar roadside devices on the market already that test saliva, including the Drager 5000, though they’re not widely used in the U.S.

10News took the concept to KPD to see if the devices might help address the issue of drugged driving.

“No, not right now, no,” said Deputy Chief Gary Holliday.

Holliday said the reason is that locally, the issue isn’t proving someone has drugs in their system – it’s finding those impaired drivers in the first place.

“The biggest thing is the officers on the street, the officers doing traffic enforcement,” said Holliday. “A lot of people think we just do traffic enforcement to write tickets. That’s not true. We do enforcement to stop crashes.”

And, he noted than anytime a breathalyzer is used, that person is already under arrest, and will be taken to the hospital for a blood alcohol test. So they prefer to rely on their officers, not technology.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office declined an interview for this story, but said they also perform blood tests on DUI suspects, and are satisfied with the process.

"The human, the brain and training are always going to trump any equipment is what I have found in 27 years,” said Holliday. “I can tell you the best piece of equipment, the best thing this police department has going are the men and women that work here.”

Holliday also noted the department has a number of officers specifically trained to identify the visual cues of drug intoxication.

Still, Wing sees potential for his tool – not as a replacement for officers, but as a resource.

“It’s going to help keep our roads and highways safe,” he said. “It’s going to help keep our communities safe.”

But only time will tell – as the opioid epidemic puts more impaired drivers on the road.

(© 2017 WBIR)