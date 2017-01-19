10Listens: Gas tax to fund highway projects
Jan. 19, 2017: Chapman Highway is one of many roads on the target list for TDOT to improve in East Tennessee. Gov. Haslam's proposal to raise the gas tax by seven cents could help create additional funding for this and other projects.
WBIR 6:25 PM. EST January 19, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Officials investigate Cocke Co. child's death
-
Workshop teaches tiny home construction
-
Gov. Haslam proposed gas tax increase
-
KY wife, mother charged with family's murders
-
Mild day ahead, rain moving in Thursday night
-
UT Athletic Director Dave Hart to retire in 2017
-
Clinton honors teammate, legend Sam Hall
-
Gibbs' Skyler Merrell receives Courtney Courage Award
-
Looking back on Dolly's influential year
-
Deals, cash mob up drum up Gatlinburg business
More Stories
-
Pigeon Forge disaster recovery center to close MondayJan 19, 2017, 6:41 p.m.
-
Joan Cronan receives inaugural Pat Summitt AwardJan 11, 2017, 3:12 p.m.
-
Three dogs euthanized after highly infectious…Jan 19, 2017, 6:05 p.m.