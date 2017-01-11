10Listens: City pushing safety after fire destroys West Knoxville construction site

Thousands of people shared video of this fire at Homberg and Kingston Pike.

Flames and black smoke filled the sky in West Knoxville last Thursday as Knoxville firefighters arrived to put out a large fire at a construction site on the corner of Homberg Drive and Kingston Pike. The fire brought traffic on Kingston Pike to a standstill, and news of the fire spread quickly as video of the blaze circulated online.

Thousands of people tuned in and shared videos of their own.

After the fire was out, the building was deemed to be structurally unsafe, and what remained was knocked down.



Many people asked online why it took so long for firefighters to reach the scene.

Knoxville Fire Department Captain DJ Corcoran says fire engines arrived three minutes after the first call came in.



"When we showed up it was pretty much a defensive fire. You're not going to go into something like that until you knock it down and see that it's under control,” said Corcoran.



The cause of the fire has been placed on a heater.



"A lot of times you'll see these on job sites. They’re cylinder looking heaters and they throw heat out the end kind of like a jet engine,” explained Corcoran.



Corcoran said used correctly, the space heaters are not dangerous and urges people to follow the manufacturer's guidelines.



After seeing video of the fire, Corcoran's biggest concern was seeing construction workers going back inside the burning building.



"We always tell people, whether it's residential commercial or a building under construction - don't do it, it's not safe,” said Corcoran.



That's the same concern shared by Crossfit Bearden owner Joe Townsend.



"I walked over to the window and saw some smoke billowing out of the far side of the building,” Townsend said about witnessing last week’s fire.



The fire was called in as the gym's noon class was wrapping up.



"My first thought was concern for the people in there, there were propane tanks people were trying to move,” he said.



Another issue facing firefighters was closing off the busy streets that connect a number of businesses around the construction site, and that some people took warning messages to stay away as an invitation to come see the action.



"They're just curious and don't realize that sometimes that slows us down a little bit,” explained Corcoran.

Corcoran said he’s thankful for the help of the Knoxville Police Department during the fire and that no one was injured by the fire.

