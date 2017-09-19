10Listens: How many people die of addiction-related illnesses?

More Tennesseans are dying of drug overdoses, and fentanyl is playing a bigger role than ever. That’s according to a new report from the Tennessee Dept. of Health, that found 1,631 overdose deaths in 2016, up from 1451 the year before.

But some wonder if those numbers tell the whole story of the epidemic. A 10News viewer sent the following question: “I wonder what the difference is the number of deaths from overdoses verses number of deaths from diseases caused or related to drug abuse would be. This I feel is a forgotten problem associated with drug abuse. I've never heard a report on this topic.”

The Tennessee Dept. of Health released a report on OD deaths this month.

So how do OD-related illness deaths compare to overdoses?

10News took the question to Dr. Darinka Mileusnic-Polchan, chief medical examiner at the Knox County Regional Forensic Center.

She agreed that OD deaths may underplay the addiction-related deaths. She said those that illegally use drugs are often most likely to contract conditions like hepatitis, endocarditis, sepsis or pneumonia.

“The amount of money it requires to really purchase some of these drugs sometimes pushes people to a different lifestyle that might endanger them, and put them at a greater risk of contracting these diseases,” said Mileusnic-Polchan.





Darinka Mileusnic-Polchan, chief medical examiner

“And of course, the immune system is going to suffer over time,” she added. “So they enter a vicious cycle of re-infection.”

She said it’s more difficult to track cause and effect in addiction related disease. The Regional Forensic Center does not have data on these types of drug-related deaths.

The state is also not currently tracking such deaths.

“We could pull data on numbers of deaths from causes such as hepatitis, pneumonia or endocarditis, but the death files wouldn't necessarily have any information about whether those patients had a history of drug use,” wrote Shelley Walker, spokesperson for the Dept. of Health. “We also don't have data files on substance abuse diagnosis or treatment, as those data are protected federally, so we would not have any way to compare files to determine if an individual who died was a prior or current drug user.”

