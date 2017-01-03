10Listens: Student files lawsuit against 'The Standard'

With one week remaining before the start of the Spring semester, the eighth floor of The Standard is still not ready for move-in. (Photo: WBIR)

After months of construction delays at the off-campus student housing facility, The Standard At Knoxville is now facing a civil lawsuit.

The Standard Apartments were expected to be finished back in August, in time for the new school year for UT students, but students who signed leases to live on the eighth floor have yet to move in.

Previous: Upper floors face prolonged delays at 'The Standard'

WBIR 10News obtained a lawsuit filed in Knox County General Sessions Court against the complex in November. The lawsuit claims the tenant was guaranteed a rent reduction but never received it. It also alleges poor work quality and a lack of promised amenities.

The owner of the apartments, Landmark Properties, says it does not comment on litigation.

Other students we spoke with have similar complaints.

"I need to go have my back looked at, because I haven't been sleeping properly in a bed for the last six months," said junior Zain Valani, who signed a lease to live on the seventh floor of The Standard At Knoxville months ago.

Previous: Top floor at 'The Standard' waiting for final approval as city allows partial occupancy

More: Game day forces displaced students to leave hotels

When the opening faced delays, Valani chose to stay with a friend in Fort Sanders and forgo a stay at a local hotel.

"I've been living off a couch for the last six months while The Standard has been telling me, 'Oh, your apartment will be done next week, your apartment will be done next week, your apartment will be done week,’" he said.

After the semester ended in mid-December, he learned his floor was finally ready for move-in, but said his unit does not include a balcony like promised. To compensate, he said, The Standard offered tenants several gifts over the holiday.

Previous: First round of UT students move into 'The Standard' apartments

More: 'The Standard' project owners face delays at other schools

But with one week left before spring semester classes start, students on the eighth floor are still waiting with no exact known move-in date in sight.

A city inspector says the city still needs to re-inspect the facility’s parking garage after it added alterations to the entry and exit gates. A Landmark Properties spokesperson said the city also needs re-inspect Level 0 & Level 2 as part of the inspection for the final Certificate of Occupancy, but both spaces have been previously approved and are currently being occupied.

Until the city can issue The Standard its final Certificate of Occupancy, no 8th floor move-in will be allowed, according to Peter Ahrens with the City of Knoxville’s Plans Review and Inspections office.

The court date for the lawsuit is slated for Feb. 8.

(© 2017 WBIR)