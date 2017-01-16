10Listens: Utility concerns after the Sevier Co. wildfires

SEVIER COUNTY - Nearly two months after the November wildfires swept through Sevier County, utility crews are still replacing burned utility lines. With hundreds of power poles burned, many on social media have expressed concerns that those infrastructure repairs could be to blame for their higher electric bill.

10Listens heard from several customers who mentioned bills increasing by $100 to $200, with some bills doubling or tripling.

"We have not increased our rates to cover any – not one penny – of the wildfires,” said Sevier County Electric Superintendent Allen Robbins.

Robbins said there could be many reasons customers are seeing higher power bills, but maintains customers are not supplementing the cost of utility repair.

"School's out, kids are home for at least two weeks, it's usually colder and you're cooking more because it's the holidays. All those components usually add up to a higher electric bill," he said.

During November's wildfire, flames burned more than 414 electric poles. Since then, every account that can be serviced has been restored, but as many as 3,000 customer accounts no longer exist.

That loss in customers could cost an estimated $3 million in revenue per year, although Robbins said it is still too early for a complete assessment.

"We're going to assess this over a year just to see what the impact is, because we know customers are going to build back,” he said.

For now, the public utility company is relying on pre-allocated emergency funds and is hopeful FEMA will reimburse 75 percent of its costs.

In the meantime, Superintendent Robbins says any rate change would need approval through TVA. In the unlikely case the company does raise its rates to account for changes in demand, customers would not see a rate increase until Oct. 1, 2017, he said.

Robbins encourages any customers to use the company’s EnergyRight solutions program, where staff can assess their bill or perform a free energy audit.

