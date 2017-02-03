10Investigates: Guardrail Guidelines

On Nov. 11, 2016, a tractor truck was barreling through a grass median on Interstate 40 in Cumberland County when it collided with a car hauler and a passenger vehicle. All three drivers died and one passenger was seriously injured.

"I just couldn't believe it and I just kept saying, 'What about Nancy, what about Nancy,' and it finally sunk in," said Joyce Ford, a longtime friend of Nancy and Jack Tooley.

Nancy and Jack were heading back to their hometown of Tompkinsville, Ky., from a Christmas shopping trip in Gatlinburg when they were hit by the runaway truck.

"We had to go by the hospital and go in and identify her. It was the hardest thing I ever did in my life," Ford said.

Nancy, 50, died on impact, and her other brother, Jack, was airlifted to UT Medical Center with serious injuries.

The tractor truck driver, 44-year-old Erik New, of Tullahoma, and the driver of the car hauler, 60-year-old Noel Feliciano, of Winchester, Va., were also pronounced dead at the scene.

The Accident:

Nancy died at Exit 320 in Cumberland County. There is no guardrail separating the eastbound and the westbound lanes there.

"Run off the road type accidents are one of our worst problems," said Stephen Richards, Director of the Southeastern Transportation Center and a highway safety and design engineer.

Richards is a professor at the University of Tennessee and does not work for the Tennessee Department of Transportation. However, he does teach their standards.

“This is a type of situation where that type of barrier would not be uncommon. It would not be required, but it would not be uncommon," said Richards.

Richards examines a photo of the crash site and explains why no guardrail would be necessary.

"It's a rural area of interstate. You can see its relatively flat, there’s no curvature and there’s substantially wide median barrier," he said.

Under current TDOT standards, a Cable Rail should be installed for three reasons:

Median with a width "less than 32 feet but greater than 50 feet"

20,000 vehicles pass the location per day

Location has a history of crossover crashes

The median at Exit 320 is 60 feet wide and TDOT says this is the first crossover crash at this location. However, it does meet the 'vehicles per day' standard. Because only one standard is met, a median is not required in this location.

"If there is an accident in an area, if there is a fatality or severe injuries, our traffic office will look into it and see if there’s anything that would be done in terms of safety," said TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi.

There are no safety changes anticipated in this area, because there is no history of crossover crashes.

From Crossville to the North Carolina border, there are 292 miles on I-40 in both directions. 201 of those miles are covered with westbound, eastbound and median barriers.

"We put guardrails in areas with severe slopes, if there's a drop-off or if there is a fixed object that is immovable in relative proximity to the roadway," said Nagi.

Nagi said guardrails and medians are only in places where they are necessary.

"Sometimes there's the question of 'Why don't you just put guardrail or cable barrier rail all along the roadway?' Well, we're also trying to keep the roadway as clear as possible," he said.

Stephens said much of the highway safety community agrees guardrails themselves can be a hazard and should not be put everywhere.

"We simply cannot design or construct a guardrail that is completely safe in every situation. There is always a hazard associated with a vehicle hitting a guardrail," he said.

The consensus: guardrails are good in the right places. However, they only remain effective if properly maintained.

WBIR 10News found several locations along I-40 in Roane County where "W-beam" guardrails have clearly taken a hit.

"If a vehicle hits a wall, guardrail or barrier rail we take a look at it. If it’s something that has to be replaced and is heavily damaged we try and replace it as soon as possible. If there's minimal damage and something that isn't effecting the integrity itself of the guardrail then that’s something that may not have to be fixed," said Nagi.

Also in Roane County, 10News found "cable barrier" railing lining a sharp turn that should've been pulled tight. But it was laying flat on the ground.

"If it’s a severe damage to one of those rails we try to get it fixed as quickly as possible," said Nagi.

In the case of Nancy Tooley, even a guardrail in perfect condition may not have been able to stop the truck that killed her.

Guardrails go through a series of tests to determine what kind of speed and weight it could control. Each is put into a performance level of 1-6.

The majority of the guardrails we see on Tennessee roadways are "test level 2" or "test level 3."

"TDOT uses test level 3 guardrail on routes with a speed limit above 45 mph and test level 2 guardrail on routes 45 mph or less," said Nagi.

Level 2 and 3 guardrails are generally "W-beam" rails or "cable barrier" rails.

Concrete barriers are used in levels 4, 5 and 6. However, only levels 5 and 6 could have stopped the tractor truck that blew through the median on Nov. 11.

"There's 2 out of 6 that would restrain a fully loaded tractor-trailer vehicle and that’s only traveling at 50 mph. There really is no practical guardrail system barrier system in use today - except some very specialized cases that would cost a whole lot of money - that would restrain safely a fully loaded 18-wheeler weighing 80,000 pounds traveling in excess of 50 mph," said Stephens.

In Tennessee, there are some level 5 guardrails. However, there are no level 6 guardrails.

"It would not be practical or economically feasible to install concrete safety barriers at every location where roadway safety hardware is utilized," said Nagi.

The Lawsuit:

"I think it was very negligent but exactly on whose part, I’m not sure," said Ford, the close friend of Nancy Tooley.

Ford, along with Jack Tooley, filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in the Middle District of Tennessee against the trucking company that hit Nancy Tooley's blue Nissan Sentra.

"As with any lawsuit, we seek not only damages that he suffered, medical bills, pain and suffering, things of that nature. But also for the estate as well. We make sure these trucking companies are held accountable for their actions and make sure not only Jack but Nancy’s estate as well are taken care of under every available opportunity under the law," said Kyle Roby, partner at the law firm of English, Lucas, Priest and Owsley in Bowling Green, Ky.

The lawsuit is putting the blame squarely on the shoulders of the truck driver Erick New and his employer Rock Island Express. Knoxville attorney Scott Hickerson with Shuttleworth Williams is representing Rock Island Express.

Hickerson tells 10News, "Our firm represents Joe and Freda Scott and the interests of their driver, Erik New, who passed away in the accident on November 11, 2016. The accident and its cause are still being investigated, and as the matter progresses and additional information becomes available, we and our clients will continue to be engaged and in communication with those individuals involved in the accident or their representatives."

Roby said it will likely be 12-18 months before the case goes to trial because they are still in the early stages of discovery.

"Some questions that may arise are what type of medical history did the truck driver have? What type of training did he have? Was there a cell phone involved? The answer to why this accident happened is usually answered through some type of discovery process," said Roby.

One thing Roby said he knows for sure is that this accident changed Jack Tooley's life in more ways than one.

"Jack lost his sister in this accident and it’s been a very tough time for him," said Roby. "From the stand point of his ability to work, Mr. Tooley will be 67 in a week-and-a-half. His so-called 'working days' are behind him."

Ford and her husband, Johnny, echo Roby's concerns.

“Very lonely. Disoriented. She took care of so many things for him and he doesn’t really understand what he has to do now for himself because she just automatically took care of it for him," said Joyce Ford.

“He’s been like she said kinda distracted. At times quiet. But you get him to watching a ball game and he’s anything but quiet," said Johnny Ford.

The Fords are thankful Jack survived the accident, but are still mourning the death of Nancy.

“There’s an emptiness there of a friendship that’s gone for now, but we’ll be reacquainted later," Joyce Ford said.

“She’ll be missed, greatly,” Johnny Ford added.

Nancy Tooley worked at the Office of the Blind's Vocational Rehabilitation Center for nearly 25 years.

Her colleagues there said she had a "tremendous impact on the agency, staff and its many consumers. Her laughter brought joy to all and she could make a day brighter with her infectious smile and humor. She showed kindness daily with everyone she knew by remembering birthdays, special events and successes."

