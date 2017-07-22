11 arrested in Knoxville prostitution sting

KNOXVILLE, TENN. - The Knoxville Police Department said it arrested 11 people in a prostitution sting.

It happened in the Beaumont and Lonsdale communities following several neighborhood complaints.

Officers said they arrested six women and five men Friday. All of the women are facing prostitution charges. The men who were arrested were given misdemeanor citations for patronizing prostitution. Police gave another man a citation but did not arrest him.

Three of those women are also facing possession of drug paraphernalia charges. Two of the women arrested also had outstanding warrants.

Females arrested:

Yvette Smith

Charges: prostitution, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear on a theft charge

Marthina Tylor

Charges: prostitution, possession of drug paraphernalia

Nyole Coffey

Charges: prostitution

Kimberly Robinson

Charges: prostitution, possession of drug paraphernalia

Robin Walker

Charges: prostitution, failure to appear on an obstruction of highway

Lisa Graham

Charges: prostitution

Males cited for patronizing prostitution:

Tharcisse Nkurunziza - Knoxville

Juan Escuan - Knoxville

Edgar Estuardo - Maryville

Fredrick Kaserman - Lenoir City

Barry Clark - Athens

Raymond Persaud - Knoxville

Police did not specify which man was only cites and not arrested.

