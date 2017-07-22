11 arrested in Knoxville prostitution sting

KNOXVILLE, TENN. - The Knoxville Police Department said it arrested 11 people in a prostitution sting.
It happened in the Beaumont and Lonsdale communities following several neighborhood complaints.
Officers said they arrested six women and five men Friday. All of the women are facing prostitution charges. The men who were arrested were given misdemeanor citations for patronizing prostitution. Police gave another man a citation but did not arrest him.
Three of those women are also facing possession of drug paraphernalia charges. Two of the women arrested also had outstanding warrants.
Females arrested:
Yvette Smith
Charges: prostitution, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear on a theft charge
Marthina Tylor
Charges: prostitution, possession of drug paraphernalia
Nyole Coffey
Charges: prostitution
Kimberly Robinson
Charges: prostitution, possession of drug paraphernalia
Robin Walker
Charges: prostitution, failure to appear on an obstruction of highway
Lisa Graham
Charges: prostitution
Males cited for patronizing prostitution:
Tharcisse Nkurunziza - Knoxville
Juan Escuan - Knoxville
Edgar Estuardo - Maryville
Fredrick Kaserman - Lenoir City
Barry Clark - Athens
Raymond Persaud - Knoxville
Police did not specify which man was only cites and not arrested.
