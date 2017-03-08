110-acre controlled burn in Cades Cove set for Thursday

Fire crews control a prescribed fire to help he habitat in Cades Cove. (Photo: WBIR)

Fire management staff for the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the Appalachian Piedmont Zone plan to burn around 110 acres of fields in Cades Cove.

The burn operations are set for Thursday for the fields east of Hyatt Lane within Cades Cove, according to a release from the National Park Service.

Visitors should expect to see firefighters and equipment along Hyatt Lane and the exit side of the Cades Cove Loop Road.

Loop Road and historic structures will remain open to visitor use, but brief delays and temporary closures may occur during burn operations. Park staff will be present to answer questions during operations at overlooks and parking areas.





Visitors should expect to see fire activity and smoke during controlled burn operations. Fire managers ask for motorists to reduce speed in work zones, but refrain from stopping in the roadways. If smoke is present, motorists should roll up windows and turn on headlights.

Fire management staff held an 800-acre controlled burning in the western end of Cades Cove in February.

Park managers have conducted burns during the spring and fall to safely restore meadow habitats for the last 20 years, according to the NPS.

Go to the NPS’ website for more information.

