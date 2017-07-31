13-year-old hit by motorcycle in Smokies park

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

A 13-year-old girl is recovering after she was hit by a motorcycle on Little River Road in Great Smoky Mountains National Park Saturday night.

Park officials say the girl was standing next to a parked car at a pulloff between the Townsend Wye and the Sinks Waterfall when a motorcycle went off the road and hit her around 8:15 p.m.

Park rangers and the Townsend Fire Department responded to the scene. The girl was taken by Rural/Metro to Townsend, and then by Lifestar to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, officials said.

No word on the girl's condition was available Monday night.

The incident is under investigation.

© 2017 WBIR.COM