18-year-old dies after Crossville crash, 2 seriously injured

CROSSVILLE - An 18-year-old has died after a crash on Peavine Road on Monday.

Investigators said Dade P. Brown, 18, was driving south on Peavine Road in his 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse when he lost control of the car and crossed into oncoming traffic.

The crash blocked traffic near Confederate Road for several hours.

Police said it was raining when Brown lost control of the vehicle in a curve, and was unable to prevent the vehicle from crossing into oncoming traffic, where it collided with a 2008 Toyota Tundra.

Gary Storer, 68, was in the Tundra with Barbara Storer. Both were taken to Cumberland Medical Center and then to University of Tennessee Trauma Center for treatment for injuries considered incapacitating.

The crash happened at around 2 p.m. Peavine Road was cleared and reopened for traffic at approximately 6 p.m.

