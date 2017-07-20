19 people displaced by N. Knoxville apartment fire

A fire in an apartment building on Cedar Lane. July 20, 2017. Photo courtesy Knoxville Fire Department.

An apartment fire in North Knoxville has sent two people to the hospital and displaced 19 residents.

Four apartments were damaged in the fire at Windsor Court apartments in the 1000 block of Cedar Lane Thursday night.

Knoxville Fire Department officials said one person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, and one person was being treated for burns. There was no word immediately on the severity of the person's burns.

The fire started in a bottom apartment, and the other three affected apartments suffered minor smoke and fire damage, according to KFD.

