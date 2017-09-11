195 cats and kittens heading to YWAC, other East TN shelters

KNOXVILLE - The Young Williams Animal Center has said 195 cats and kittens are coming to East Tennessee from South Carolina Monday morning.

RELATED: South Carolina shelter cats arrive in East TN ahead of Irma

The shelter said not all the animals will come to them because they're working with other local agencies and organizations. Their goal is to take the animals in, get them medically evaluated as quickly as possible, and put them into foster homes.

"The more fosters we have, the more animals we can help, including dogs," YWAC posted to Facebook Monday.

The center is also in critical need of supplies for these evacuated animals,

They're accepting the following items at their Division Street location:

- Litter (lots of it!)

- Litter boxes

- Litter scoopers

- Canned cat food

- Dry Science Diet cat and kitten food

- Gallon Ziploc bags

© 2017 WBIR.COM