2 critically endangered Bali mynahs hatch at Zoo Knoxville

2 Bali mynahs hatched at Zoo Knoxville this week. (Courtesy: Zoo Knoxville) (Photo: Custom)

KNOXVILLE - Zoo Knoxville hatched two female Bali mynahs in late August. Bali Mynahs are a critically endangered species of bird.

Fewer than 100 Bali mynahs remain in the wild. They're native to the island of Bali in Indonesia. They have been driven to near-extinction due to unsustainable and illegal trapping to meet the demand for the pet trade, according to Zoo Knoxville.

The zoo said Friday its working actively with the Bali mynah Species Survival Plan. The SSP is a collaborative, nationwide effort by zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to save this species from extinction.

According to Zoo Knoxville, the two females were hatched to parents Zane and Kadek, both of whom came to Zoo Knoxville on a recommended pairing from the Species Survival Plan. The zoo said they're the first clutch of eggs to hatch at the zoo since 1995, and the first time these parents successfully produced offspring.





© 2017 WBIR.COM