2 dozen firefighters remembered at Knoxville's Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service

WBIR 4:05 PM. EDT October 16, 2017

Firefighter Memorial Park downtown filled with people Monday to honor 24 city firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The fallen firefighter memorial service also celebrated the everyday service and sacrifices made by Knoxville Fire Department's more than 300 firefighting professionals.

The names of the fallen firefighters and retirees who recently passed were read aloud in the 'Last Alarm'.

