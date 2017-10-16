2 dozen firefighters remembered at Knoxville's Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service

Firefighter Memorial Park downtown filled with people Monday to honor 24 city firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The fallen firefighter memorial service also celebrated the everyday service and sacrifices made by Knoxville Fire Department's more than 300 firefighting professionals.

Today’s service honors the 24 City firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty, dating back to 1904. pic.twitter.com/cvCm5m9wRW — Mayor Rogero (@MayorRogero) October 16, 2017

The names of the fallen firefighters and retirees who recently passed were read aloud in the 'Last Alarm'.

