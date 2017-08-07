2 East Tenn. sites added to National Register of Historic Places

Vose School (Photo: Custom)

Two sites in East Tennessee have been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Blount County's Vose School and Morgan County's Tanner Store from East Tennessee and Shelby County's Wildwood Farms were added to the list.

The Commission also announced Clayborn Temple in Memphis will be designated as a place of 'national significance.'

“These additions to the National Register of Historic Places are a testament to Tennessee’s diverse heritage,” said Executive Director and State Historic Preservation Officer Patrick McIntyre.

Vose School, located in Alcoa in Blount County, opened in 1918 after 2 years of construction. The one-story school, with its Craftsman influenced design, was a central part of the community and served as a school until 1964. The design of the building reflects plan book schoolhouse design of the early twentieth century, according to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.

Tanner Store, located near the courthouse square in Wartburg which is in Morgan County, is a multi-use building that started as a Citizens Bank and Trust in 1906. In 1923, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation said the building was made bigger to add a general store. The general store has served as an important commercial and social resource in the community since its opening, while the former bank section has had several uses. John and Maud Tanner ran the general store, which included a pharmacy and restaurant until the first half of the 20th century, when other family members took over. Today, the Tanner Store is the longest run family-owned general store in continuous operation in the county.

