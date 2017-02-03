Jeremy James Demar, 35, of Clarksville (Photo: Clarksville Police Department)

Two Fort Campbell soldiers are dead, a juvenile was injured and a Clarksville man is in custody following a shooting in southern Kentucky, according to the Kentucky State Police.

The killings took place Thursday night at a home on Arkansas Avenue in Oak Grove, troopers said.

A preliminary investigation revealed Jeremy James Demar, 35, was in a domestic dispute with his wife, and according to troopers, Demar found her in Oak Grove and forced his way into the Arkansas Avenue residence.

Once inside, troopers say he fatally shot a man and a woman. A third victim, a 16-year-old juvenile, was also inside the home when the shooting took place and suffered minor injuries from a physical confrontation when the victims encountered Demar.

The juvenile was transported to Tennova Healthcare Hospital in Clarksville to be treated for non life-threatening injures.

The shooter then fled the scene with his small child, but was shortly captured by Clarksville Police Department. The child was not hurt, troopers said.

According to Clarksville police, officers arrested Demar at his home on Union Hall Road just before 9:40 p.m.

Police spokesman Steve Warren said Demar was arrested without incident and then booked into the Montgomery County Jail Friday where he is being held on $250,000 bond.

The victims' identities will be released once next of kin has been notified.

Troopers said both victims were soldiers in the U.S. Army.

The case remains under investigation.

This story originally appeared on The Tennessean’s website.

The Tennessean