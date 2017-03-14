2 Hardin Valley baseball coaches on leave amid investigation

Two Hardin Valley Academy baseball coaches are on paid leave from coaching while authorities conduct an unspecified investigation, the Knox County Schools spokeswoman told 10News on Tuesday.

Carly Harrington responded Tuesday afternoon to inquiries from 10News.

The reason for the Knox County Sheriff's Office investigation is not being made public.

"All I can say is that there is an investigation underway --- nothing else," Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Martha Dooley said in an email to 10News.

The baseball team is led by Joe Michalski, now in his fourth season as head coach of the Hawks baseball program. His record stands at 83-30-1, according to the academy.

The team won a District 4-AAA title last year. In 2015, Harden Valley won the AAA-State Baseball Championship.

The Hawks have taken part in several recent scrimmages and are set for seasonal play Thursday against Lenoir City.

© 2017 WBIR.COM