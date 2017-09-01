2 injured in North Knoxville drive-by shooting

Knoxville Police investigate a scene (Photo: WBIR)

Two teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting in the Beaumont neighborhood Friday night.

Police say a Toyota sedan drove by a home on Vermont Avenue around 6:30 p.m. and a person inside the vehicle fired several rounds at a group of people outside.

When police arrived, they found a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old with minor gunshot wounds. The 18-year-old was treated at the scene for a gunshot wound to his right leg. The 17-year-old was taken to UT Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his hip. Officials said it appeared his injury was non-life threatening.

Police said witnesses told them there were at least two people inside the vehicle.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the KPD crime and drug hotline at 865-215-7212.

