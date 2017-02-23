2 Kentucky firefighters injured in crash

Firefighters from the Woodbine Volunteer Fire Department in Whitley County, Kentucky were involved in an accident on Thursday. (Photo: Custom)

WHITLEY COUNTY, KY - Two Kentucky firefighters were injured in a crash Thursday afternoon.

Officials say the Woodbine Volunteer fire truck was responding to a fire when it ran off the road and down an embankment on KY 92 in Whitley County.

The Whitley County Sheriff's Department says the two injured firefighters were transported to Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin. He did not have an update on their injuries.

