$2 million grant deadline extended for upping state courthouse security

Even with security surrounding courthouses in Tennessee, some are still vulnerable to violence.

The Administrative Office of the Courts announced Thursday it will extend its deadline for court security grant applications to Friday, November 17.

The grant was approved after two security breaches in Coffee and Lewis Counties.

According to a release from the Tennessee State Courts, preference will be given to counties with courtrooms that don't meet security standards and will go to counties that have experienced security breaches from July 1, 2016 until June 30, 2017.

The original due date was October 16. Grant applications received on or before the original due date will move forward in the review and decision process.

The court security grant of $2 million was approved by the Tennessee General Assembly and Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam.

The grant went into effect on August 18.

