2 teens accused of having gun on Heritage High School campus, 1 wanted

Marcus A. Fornea, 19, of Townsend, was charged with possession of a firearm on school property. (Photo: Custom)

BLOUNT COUNTY - Two teens have been arrested for having a gun on Heritage High School's campus Tuesday afternoon.

A 17-year-old male student reported that while he was leaving campus, a 16-year-old man called him a derogatory name.

The Blount County Sheriff's Office said the juvenile was in a vehicle with 19-year-old Marcus A. Fornea and a third individual, who is wanted.

A short time later, the three people in Fornea’s car drove next to the victim’s car while they were driving on East Lamar Alexander Parkway. They allegedly brandished handguns at him and a female student who was in his car, according to the Blount County Sheriff's Office.

The driver, Marcus A. Fornea, 19, of Old Cades Cove Road, Townsend was charged with possession of a firearm on school property. He was arrested Thursday and taken to the Blount County Detention Facility where he is being held on a $1,250 bond.

Investigators said a 16-year-old male was charged with possession of a firearm on school property and two counts of aggravated assault by a delinquent.

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking a warrant for a third individual.

No injuries were reported. The Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation.

© 2017 WBIR.COM