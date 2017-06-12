2-year-old battling cancer who was visited by Predators Roman Josi and Mike Fisher dies

Trip Phinney is held by his mother Theresa Phinney on Friday, June. 10 when Predators players Roman Josi and Mike Fisher surprised the family with a visit. (Photo credit: STEPHANIEMULLOWNEYPAPERDOLLSPHOT)

The two-year-old hockey fan who was battling cancer died Monday, just three days after being visited by Nashville Predators stars Roman Josi and Mike Fisher.

According to a Facebook page called "Team Trip" and set up by his family, Trip Phinney died at 4:05 a.m. "peacefully in his sleep surrounded by loved ones."

Trip Phinney and his family received the surprise visit shortly after the players returned to Nashville from the Predators' Game 5 loss in Pittsburgh. Josi and Fisher took photographs with Trip, and his 1-year-old brother Keldan, and provided the family with plenty of autographed gear.

More: Predators stars Roman Josi, Mike Fisher surprise 2-year-old fan battling cancer

His mother, Theresa Phinney, said her son had gotten into the Predators and calls the players his friends when they're on the television.

She said the family has become big fans of the team, attending four games with tickets donated to the Pediatric Cancer Fund by goaltender Pekka Rinne.

Josi and Fisher came to visit Trip after photgrapher Stephanie Mullowney sent Josi a Facebook message to see if he would be willing to visit Trip on a whim.

“It’s really heartbreaking,” Mullowney said Monday evening. “If they hadn’t of come when they did, he never would have seen them. So they did an amazing thing.”

Trip will have a memorial service at Woodfin Funeral Chapel at 1488 Lascassas Pike in Murfreesboro Saturday, June 17. The service will be held after a viewing from 1-2 p.m. and will be followed by a celebration of life.

Nate Rau also contributed to this story. Reach Ariana Sawyer at asawyer@tennessean.com or on Twitter @a_maia_sawyer.

The Tennessean