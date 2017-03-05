20 micro homes for homeless planned in south Nashville

NASHVILLE - A community of 20 micro homes that will provide bridge housing for homeless people is planned on the campus of Glencliff United Methodist Church in south Nashville.

Open Table Nashville, a nonprofit group that advocates for low-income, affordable housing, is leading efforts to create the Village at Glencliff in partnership with the United Methodist Church.

"Too many of our friends have died on the streets," said Open Table Nashville Executive Director Rev. Ingrid McIntyre, who said at least 87 homeless people died locally last year. "Hopefully, this place will help lower that number by providing community and programs that will get the most vulnerable into permanent housing."

The 20 micro homes are planned for a small portion of Glencliff United Methodist Church's six-acre property at 2901 Glencliff Road. They will range in size from 220 square feet for a one-person micro home to up to 400 square feet for largest units for couples. The permanent structures to be built on slabs and in line with Metro Codes will each have running water, electricity, a kitchen and bathroom.

During a community meeting on Sunday. some Glencliff area residents had questions including about safety and security and quality of the planned micro homes.

The Cal Turner Family Foundation is among donors thus far to the Village at Glenciff with additional fundraising underway, McIntyre said. "We have 12 sponsors of homes so far and are still looking for 10 home sponsors," she said.

​A full-time care coordinator will be onsite at the Village at Glencliff working to provide residents with mental and physical health care and to help them with eventually securing permanent housing, McIntyre said. "It was our dream to have this and it's finally coming to fruition," she added.

Last year alone, Open Table Nashville moved 113 people into permanent housing.

Centric Architecture is designing the Village at Glencliff.

