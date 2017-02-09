20 Minute Italian Chili

(Photo: Franklin, Rebecca)

Ingredients:

1 Pound Lean Ground Turkey



1 Jar Tomato Pasta Sauce



2 Cups Chopped Portabella Mushrooms

2 Cups Chopped Zucchini

2 Cups Chopped Bell Peppers

2 Cups Chopped Tomatoes

2 Cups Chopped Kale or other Leafy Green

Fresh Basil, Oregano, and Thyme

1-2 tsp Coconut Oil

Directions:

In Cast Iron Skillet cook ground Turkey until cooked through and add Jar of Pasta Sauce and Fresh Herbs allow to simmer on low for 5 minutes. In another Skillet sauté veggies in Coconut Oil. Top cooked Veggies with Meat sauce and serve!

Date: 2/9/17

