20 Minute Italian Chili

Ingredients:
1 Pound Lean Ground Turkey
1 Jar Tomato Pasta Sauce
2 Cups Chopped Portabella Mushrooms
2 Cups Chopped Zucchini
2 Cups Chopped Bell Peppers
2 Cups Chopped Tomatoes
2 Cups Chopped Kale or other Leafy Green
Fresh Basil, Oregano, and Thyme
1-2 tsp Coconut Oil
Directions:
In Cast Iron Skillet cook ground Turkey until cooked through and add Jar of Pasta Sauce and Fresh Herbs allow to simmer on low for 5 minutes. In another Skillet sauté veggies in Coconut Oil. Top cooked Veggies with Meat sauce and serve!
Presented by: Naked Foods
Date: 2/9/17
(© 2017 WBIR)
