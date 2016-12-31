2016 in review: Stopping the violence

In the year since Zaevion Dobson was killed, many in the Knoxville community have focused on investing in our youth and putting an end to violence in our streets.

Some strides have been made. But it's obvious much still must be done.

The year began with Knoxville taking a stand against the violence that claimed the life Dec. 17, 2015, of Zaevion, age 15. He was shot and killed by a gunman in the Lonsdale area while protecting two friends. Police say he was an innocent victim caught in a retaliatory shooting among gang members.

His killing spurred a meeting weeks later at Zaevion's Fulton High School in North Knoxville to confront the factors that lead to violence. And some wondered, “Why did it take the death of a young black man to have this meeting?”

Then, in March, members of 100 Black Men of Greater Knoxville, Heal the Land and Girl Talk met for a hip hop forum that reviewed how young people can use hip hop for self-expression and as a positive tool for change.

The forum encouraged the younger generation to talk about their experiences to give other people an idea of how they can help.

"They know more than everybody else because they're living it everyday, so the people who have the experience, they know more, so therefore, they have an extensive amount of knowledge and talent, and we should listen to them before anything," co-host Andre Canty said.

Another tragedy

Just as momentum began to build in the Knoxville area, another tragedy struck.

Jajuan Latham was shot to death April 16 as he sat in his father's vehicle at Danny Mayfield Park

Jajuan Latham, a 12-year-old cousin of Zaevion's, was fatally shot in the head April 16 as he sat in his father's vehicle near Danny Mayfield Park in the Mechanicsville area. Father and son were leaving a celebrity basketball game that honored Zaevion.

“They’re cowards, absolute cowards. A coward shoots blindly at a crowd," Knoxville Police Chief David Rausch declared.

Related: Person of interest sought in boy's killing

Knoxville police officials vowed to bring those responsible to justice.

“If you’re a member of a gang, we’re coming after you," Rausch said.

For Latham's family, the grief was immeasurable.

“I’m hurt right now. Ain’t nothing I can do but let God deal with it," the boy's father, Hubert Latham, said.

Change center

Days later the city of Knoxville unveiled a plan to give young people in the inner city a place to have fun and get job skills. They dubbed it the Change Center.

The new logo for The Change Center. Overcoming Believers will not help operate the new center, but donated the warehouse,

A 20,000-square-foot building on Harriet Tubman Street in East Knoxville was donated by Overcoming Believers Church.

As envisioned, the center will include a multi-purpose sports venue, roller skating rink, concert stage, movie wall, game room, a Hard Knox Pizzeria cafe, and more. It's projected to open in late 2017, featuring free admission and moderate activity fees for attractions, games, and concessions.

Plans also call for a jobs training program to lead young people to jobs in the community.

"We have heard over and over from teens and young adults in our neighborhood that we need safe places to go, to hang out with friends," Mayor Madeline Rogero said at the announcement. "The Change Center will help fill that gap."

Said Rausch: "We know that boredom and having nothing to do can lead to bad decisions."

By the end of May, police had caught a young man named Marquez Billingsley, termed a "person of interest" in the shooting death of Jajuan. He was captured in Chattanooga.

Authorities booked Marquez Billingsley, 18, in the Knox County Jail. (Photo: Knox County Sheriff's Office, Knox County Sheriff's Office)

Honoring Zaevion

In July, ESPN honored Zaevion’s sacrifice, naming him the winner of the ESPY’s Arthur Ashe Courage Award.

His mother Zenobia and brothers Zack Dobson and Markastin Taylor traveled to California to accept the award on his behalf.

(Photo: Getty Images/Kevin Winter)

“So, in honor of Zaevion, Jajuan, and so many others, I’m here to fight back," Zenobia Dobson told an auditorium filled with sports celebrities. "We as country need to take a stand and look at the effect of gun violence on families in America.”

More: Family accepts ESPY award for Zaevion

Zenobia Dobson said everyone had a stake in helping protect America's youth.

“All the athletes in this room - you have a lot of power and I urge you to think tonight about why he died and what you can do tomorrow to prevent the next innocent man or woman from being lost as well.”

Wheels of justice

In late August, Zenobia Dobson would come closer to getting justice for her son.

Richard Gregory Williams III (left) and Christopher Drone Bassett (right)

The Knox County District Attorney General’s office announced first-degree murder charges against two men in the teen's killing. They were identified as Richard G. Williams, 22, and Christopher Bassett, 21, already being held in a state prison on an unrelated weapons conviction.

“Richard Williams is in custody in the Knox County jail and Mr. Christopher Bassett is in custody in the Trousdale Turner Correctional Facility,” District Attorney General Charme Allen said.

Williams remains in custody at the Knox County Detention Center in lieu of $1 million bond. Bassett remains in prison.

The men are due in Knox County Criminal Court on Jan. 17. A summer trial date has been set.