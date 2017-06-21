KNOXVILLE, TENN. - The Kuumba Festival 2017 returns to East Tennessee with a celebration of African and African American culture and arts.

The event will take place at Market Square, Haley Heritage Square, and Morningside Park in Knoxville.

Presented by the African American Appalachian Arts, Inc., Kuumba means creativity in Key Swahili. The festvial started in 1989 by local artists and activities looking to showcase local African American artists and their works. The AAAA says Kuumba's sole purpose is to share, educate and expose these works to the Knoxville community.



The 2017 festival is in loving memory of longtime director Nkechi Ajanaku, who passed away in early June at the age 60.



List of Activities:

Thur., June 22-Haley Square

6:00 p.m.

Kuumba Festival Kick off: Celebration "Seeding the garden of the mind" with Kuumba Kamp participants and parents.

Fri., June 23

(Market Square)

Noon: Kuumba Marketplace opens. Event will include food and merchandise vendors from all over the nation.



1:00 - 2:30 p.m.: African American Dance workshop (Free to the public)



2:30 - 5:30 p.m.: Local talent showcase



5:00 - 6:00 p.m. Taria Person poetry and spoken word on the Market Square Stage





