2017 Women's Basketball Hall of Fame nominees unveiled

The Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville honors 151 honorees. (Photo: WBIR)

The 12 finalists for induction into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame were announced Monday during the Lady Vols game against Notre Dame at Thompson Boling Arena.

The 12 finalists for the 2017 class are: Yelena Baranova (player), Rose Marie Battaglia (coach), Sally Bell (official), Evelyn Blalock (coach), Joan Bonvicini (coach), Nora Lynn Finch (contributor), Christine Grant (contributor), Rick Insell (coach), Louise O'Neal (veteran), Crystal Robinson (player), Sheryl Swoopes (player) and Kara Wolters (player).

There is one Tennessean among the 2017 finalists - Coach Rick Insell, who coached at Shelbyville Central High School and is the current head women's basketball coach at Middle Tennessee State University.

A six-member class will be selected from the finalists, and announced on ESPN on Feb. 12.

The class will be introduced during the NCAA Women's Final Four in April. The official induction of the new Hall of Fame members will be held on June 10, in Knoxville.

