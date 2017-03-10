24-hour tiny home build to benefit veteran

Incredible Tiny Homes, a Morristown business, is building a tiny house in 24 hours to benefit a local struggling disabled Vietnam veteran. (Photo: WBIR)

Incredible Tiny Homes, a Morristown business, is building a tiny house in 24 hours to benefit a local struggling disabled Vietnam veteran.

Randy Jones, owner of Incredible Tiny Homes, and a crew of about a dozen people started working at 11 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of Morristown's College Square Mall, building a tiny house. The build is part of the annual home show.

Normally, Jones said, a house like that would take about 12 days to build and be sold for about $47,000.

It's going to be auctioned off at noon Saturday, with bidding starting at just 25 cents.

All the money, Jones said, will go to a local disabled Vietnam War veteran, recommended by the VA.

"I drew this out yesterday on a paper, just drew it out," Jones said, gesturing to the home being built behind him. "It's going to have a raised floor in the kitchen bathroom, where you pull out a bed so you can sleep there, with a step attached to it. Full bathroom, full kitchen, washer and dryer, living room."

The auction will take place both in person and online.

For more information, visit the Incredible Tiny Homes Facebook page, where they're streaming the building process, or the 24-hour bid Facebook event.

Workers will be constructing the home around the clock, and Jones said people are welcome to come visit any time - especially in the overnight hours, when the builders could use some energy.

