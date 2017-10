(Photo: Sechtin, Daniel)

BLAINE - Around 1:25 a.m. a small earthquake struck just west of Blaine, Tennessee, about 20 miles northeast of Knoxville.

The United States Geological Survey recorded the quake at 2.4 magnitude. According to USGS, the quake struck four kilometers west of Blaine.

So far, USGS has received no reports of anyone feeling the quake.

