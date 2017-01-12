24 traffic deaths in Tennessee so far in 2017

Miles of Highway 62 in Morgan County have very little shoulder and steep ditches. (Photo: WBIR)

Two dozen people have died on Tennessee roadways already in the first two weeks of 2017.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, there have been 24 traffic fatalities as of Jan. 12. That's an increase from 22 traffic deaths on the same day last year.

A total of 1,037 people died on Tennessee roadways in 2016, according to 2016.

In the last five years, THP said the total number of traffic deaths have been:

2012: 1,014

2013: 995

2014: 963

2015: 962

2016: 1,037

More information on Tennessee crash data can be found on the Department of Safety & Homeland Security website.

