2.8 magnitude quake shakes town northeast of Knoxville

Areas shaded in light blue felt light tremors, and those shaded in darker blue felt weaker tremors. No damage was reported.

A few Knox and Grainger County residents got a rude awakening Monday morning after a small earthquake shook things up northeast of Knoxville.

The 2.8 magnitude quake could be felt about 10 miles around the town of Blaine around 8:45 a.m. No damage has been reported and only a handful of people were reported to have felt it.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was on the low end of the intensity spectrum with light to weak shaking and no associated damage.





This is the second reported earthquake in East Tennessee in the past 30 days. The last was a 2.6 magnitude quake south of Lenoir City.

