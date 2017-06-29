3 diagnosed with Legionnaires Disease in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY - Three people living in Shelby County have been diagnosed with Legionnaires Disease.

Legionnaires Disease is caused by a type of bacteria called Legionella. It's usually found in water and is contracted when individuals breathe in a mist or vapor containing the bacteria, according to the health department.

Many exposed to Legionnaires do not become ill, but the health department says symptoms can be similar to forms of pneumonia including cough, shortness of breath, high fever, muscle aches and headaches which can last between two and 14 days after exposure. Antibiotics are usually prescribed to treat the symptoms.

The Shelby County Health Department said officials began an investigation and temporarily closed the aquatics facilities of The Guest House at Graceland on Elvis Presley Boulevard in Shelby County.

Legionella bacteria grow in water systems including drinking water systems, hot tubs, decorative fountains and cooling towers.

Individuals who visited the Guest House at Graceland, located at 3600 Elvis Presley Blvd., between May 15 and June 26, 2017 and have experienced any of the aforementioned signs or symptoms should contact the SCHD Investigation Hotline at (901) 222-9299.

For more information about Legionnaires Disease and the current investigation, go to www.shelbytnhealth.com.

