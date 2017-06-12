3 East Tennessee boaters survive crash into private dock on Ft. Loudon Lake

Blount County Boat Crash (Photo: Custom)

BLOUNT COUNTY - Investigators say three boaters are alive and recovering after crashing their boat into a private dock in Blount County over the weekend.

The driver of the boat, who officers say was drunk at the time, crashed the boat into the dock on Ft. Loudon Lake around 3 a.m. Sunday, according to the Blount County Sheriff's Department.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers found the boat crashed into the unoccupied private boat dock. Officers believe the impact of the crash sent their boat airborne. It came to rest on top of another nearby boat.

The driver of the boat took off and after an hour search, authorities found him and placed him under arrest for alleged intoxication following a field sobriety test, according to the TWRA.

The other two people on the boat stayed nearby and were immediately taken into custody. According to investigators, they said they were returning from a night of recreation.

It's unclear how fast the boat was traveling but the sheriff's department said the boat was operating outside of the buoys that mark the lake channel.

While all three boaters were injured, none of the injuries were considered serious.

Blount County Wildlife Officer Mitch Clure said he cannot believe anyone survived the accident.

“This accident is a prime example of why alcohol and boating don’t mix,” Clure said.

TWRA officers will continue their investigation into this accident and court appearances will be set later this year in Blount County.

