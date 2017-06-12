3 Fort Campbell soldiers killed while in Afghanistan

Developing Story (Photo: Custom)

FORT CAMPBELL, KY - The Department of Defense has confirmed to WSMV three Fort Campbell soldiers were killed in Afghanistan over the weekend.

The soldiers were working as part of Operation Freedom's Sentinel in Peka Valley, Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan.

According to the Department of Defense, the soldiers died on Saturday from gunshot wounds. The incident remains under investigation.

The soldiers have been identified as 25-year-old Sgt. Eric M. Houck, of Baltimore, MD; 29-year-old Sgt. William M. Bays, of Barstow, CA; and 22-year-old Cpl. Dillon C. Baldridge, of Youngsville, NC.

The Department of Defense said the soldiers were assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 3rd Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Company D, 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rdBrigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).

