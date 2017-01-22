Police lights.

Three lanes of I-40 east are back open after a fatal overnight crash around Papermill Drive.

According to a release from the Knoxville Police Department, the driver of a Nissan Maxima was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and hit a guardrail. The Nissan then hit a gold Ford Taurus.

The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials are not releasing the name until family has been notified.

KPD officers say the driver of the Ford ran away from the scene, but police found him a short distance away from the crash scene.

Christian Hernando- Castillo, 18, is charged with failure to report a crash, no proof of insurance, leaving the scene of an accident involving death, and no driver's license. He's being held at the Roger D. WIlson Detention Facility.

KPD's crash reconstruction investigators are continuing to look into what caused the accident.

