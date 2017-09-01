3 Morristown East students hit by truck

Three members of the Morristown East High School cross country team were taken to the hospital after being hit by a truck Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Morristown Police Department said the teens were running westbound on Cumberland Street at Third Street around 4:15 p.m., and were waived across the road by two vehicles that were in the northbound lanes. A third vehicle, a Ford F-150, was in the turn lane, and did not see the runners crossing the street.

The spokesperson said the teens' injuries were believed to be non-life threatening.

No information was immediately available about the driver, or if charges are pending.

© 2017 WBIR.COM