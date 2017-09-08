3 UT Volleyball matches canceled due to Irma

Three Tennessee volleyball matches scheduled to be played in Florida and Georgia this weekend have been cancelled.

The Vols were scheduled to play Florida State Friday at 6 p.m. before facing Florida A&M on Saturday at 1 p.m. Tennessee's scheduled match at Kennesaw State on Sunday also has been cancelled due to Hurricane Irma and its changing path.

According to the university, no matches will be rescheduled.

Many universities throughout the Southeast have cancelled some or all athletic events scheduled on campus this weekend due to Irma. The state of Florida is currently under a government-issued State of Emergency and is dedicating all resources to evacuation efforts.

