3 Versions of Lassi: Salted, Sweet or Mango

Salted lassi

Ingredients:

2 cups yogurt

1tsp rock salt to taste

Ice cubes/ cold Water

Directions:

Blend/churn together. Garnish with cumin powder and mint leaves.

Sweet lassi

Ingredients:

2 cups yogurt

4tsp sugar

Ice cubes /cold Water

Directions:

Blend/ churn together. Garnish with crushed cardamom seeds and rose petals.

Mango lassi

Ingredients:

2 cups yogurt

1 cup sliced mango

4 tsp sugar

Ice cubes / cold Water

Directions:

Blend /churn together. Garnish with mango slice.

Presented by: Smita Borole

Date: 3/3/17



