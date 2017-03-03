3 Versions of Lassi: Salted, Sweet or Mango

Salted lassi
Ingredients:
2 cups yogurt
1tsp rock salt to taste
Ice cubes/ cold Water
Directions:
Blend/churn together. Garnish with cumin powder and mint leaves.
Sweet lassi
Ingredients:
2 cups yogurt
4tsp sugar
Ice cubes /cold Water
Directions:
Blend/ churn together. Garnish with crushed cardamom seeds and rose petals.
Mango lassi
Ingredients:
2 cups yogurt
1 cup sliced mango
4 tsp sugar
Ice cubes / cold Water
Directions:
Blend /churn together. Garnish with mango slice.
