3-year-old Knoxville boy 'going home to Jesus'

3-year-old Kolton Hessman is on the waiting list for a heart transplant at Vanderbilt Children's Hospital.

A 3-year-old Knoxville boy battling a rare heart condition will come off of a life support machine on Thursday, according to the boy's father.

Kolton Hessman has Heterotaxy Syndrome, which has caused a number of heart defects.

“It is with an absolute broken heart that I let you know that little Kolton will be going home to Jesus on Thursday,” a post read on the Praying4Kolton Facebook page. “The hole in his lung has not healed, he has developed a lung infection and as of yesterday developed DIC (disseminated intravascular coagulation) where the body both clots and bleeds at the same time.”

Related: 3-year-old Knoxville boy's struggle for new heart moves police across country

The boy was also born without a spleen, diminishing his immune system.

“The clots cause tissue and organs to break down and fail and in short is not survivable in his current state,” the post reads. “(Wednesday) will be spent with friends and family saying goodbye and Grant and Mimi having the night to sleep with him.

“After he passes will be dressed in a Vanderbilt police uniform, and will receive a full police escort from Nashville all the way home to Knoxville.”

Kolton is passionate about music, but he has an even greater love for law enforcement.

"He's always had a fascination with law enforcement. Everywhere he goes, he points them out,” said Kolton’s father Grant Hessman in an interview with 10News. “When he's in the car in his child seat, he'll tell me, ‘Daddy, police!’ And I can't even see it.”

The Praying4Kolton Facebook page thanked the thousands of supporters who have prayed for Kolton. The page has 9,764 likes as of Wednesday morning.

A Boston police officer learned of Kolton’s story, and reached out to the Fraternal Order of Police. Many departments sent hats, cards and police patches to Kolton’s hospital room.

Knoxville Police Capt. Eve Thomas dropped off several patches to the hospital from KPD and the Knoxville Fire Department, although she was not able to meet Kolton personally.

Grant Hessman said the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Nashville Metro Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have also visited or shown support.

(© 2017 WBIR)