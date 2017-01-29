3-year-old Kolton Hessman awarded Medal of Valor at funeral

KNOXVILLE - On Sunday, dozens gathered at the Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel in Fountain City to honor the life of honorary police officer Kolton Hessman.

The 3-year-old Knoxville boy passed away on Wednesday after suffering congenital heart disease. His love for law enforcement had inspired support from police departments across the nation.

During Kolton’s wake, the Vanderbilt Police Department surprised Kolton’s father by posthumously presenting his son with the Medal of Valor, the department’s highest honor for law enforcement.

“It’s overwhelming,” Grant Hessman said. “I never expected that.”

For more than two months, Kolton had been on a cardiac and respiratory life support machine called an ECMO – it’s the longest any child has ever stayed on the machine at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.

Officers from departments in Knoxville, Nashville and Boston were among those who attended his funeral service.

Boston Police Officer Kevin Welsh flew into Tennessee last week after hearing of Kolton’s deteriorating health. It was Welsh who first spread the word of Kolton's fight to the Fraternal Order of Police, jump-starting the wave of police support that would soon spread across the country.

Kolton passed away just hours before Welsh touched down.

"We were actually in the air, flying down here when he passed away. We weren't able to make it down in time to see him," he said.

Welsh has served on the police force for 32 years. He said aiding in Kolton’s search for a new heart was the most emotionally invested he had ever been as a law enforcement officer.

"In 32 years, this is the first time I ever got involved,” Welsh said. “It was just by chance. I was eating my lunch one day, looking at the computer, and I saw this picture of this little boy. His eyes just jumped out at me."

Welsh said Kolton showed the bravery of an officer, and he had every reason to believe the boy would beat the disease.



"In three years, he's done more heroic things than I've done in 32 as a police officer," he said. “My career doesn’t compare to his life and what he’s done in three years.”



Grant Hessman said he wants his son’s story to bring awareness to congenital heart disease and the importance of organ donors. He said some organizations have reached out to start a benefit in Kolton's honor.

Meanwhile, Officer Welsh is leaning on faith.

"What better angel can you have? So, now he can be an archangel for a cop. Somewhere, sometime, some cop's going to need something. And I think he'll be there."





