WBIR
Close

32-year-old man dies in single-car crash on Boyd's Creek Highway

WBIR 2:15 PM. EDT July 19, 2017

SEVIER COUNTY - A 32-year-old man has died after a single-vehicle crash on Boyd's Creek Highway Wednesday morning.

Jason Hall, 32, died from injuries related to the crash. According to the Sevierville Police Department, at around 1:06 a.m., someone living near Island Boulevard reported the crash. 

Investigators said the van Hall was driving appeared to have been traveling east on Boyd's Creek Highway when it left the roadway on the right side a struck a tree.

The Sevierville Police Department said there were no other occupants and the crash is under investigation.

© 2017 WBIR.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories