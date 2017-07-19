32-year-old man dies in single-car crash on Boyd's Creek Highway

Photo: file

SEVIER COUNTY - A 32-year-old man has died after a single-vehicle crash on Boyd's Creek Highway Wednesday morning.

Jason Hall, 32, died from injuries related to the crash. According to the Sevierville Police Department, at around 1:06 a.m., someone living near Island Boulevard reported the crash.

Investigators said the van Hall was driving appeared to have been traveling east on Boyd's Creek Highway when it left the roadway on the right side a struck a tree.

The Sevierville Police Department said there were no other occupants and the crash is under investigation.

