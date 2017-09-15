Past years' Greek Fests have generally drawn between 12,000 to 14,000 people. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - The 38th annual Greekfest kicks off Friday with food, fun, and shopping!

The annual festival will take place at St. George Greek Orthodox Church and will feature authentic Greek food, pastries, live music, traditional Greek dancing, costumes, and shopping.

The menu includes foods like roast lamb, gyro, souvlaki, pastichio, spanakopita, Greek salad, Greek pizza, and saganaki. Inside the church hall there will also be a huge selection of pastries.

After part of St. George's was destroyed by a fire, the church is still waiting a hand-painted mosaic tile to be completed and installed in the church. Festival guests will be invited inside the temporary sanctuary for presentations on Greek Orthodox religion and history.

Visitors can find jewelry, gifts, and cultural arts. All guests can enjoy an authentic taverna, Greek wines, coffee, and frappes. Papou's Pantry and YiaYia's Cuisina will offer authentic Greek products to purchase.

The St. George Youth will also perform traditional and modern Greek dancing.

Admission is $2 for adults and children under 12 are free. $3 weekend passes are available.

Visitors can park in these areas: lower level of Western Plaza (all three days); West High School (all three days and after 5 p.m. on Friday); Laurel Church of Christ and 2nd Presbyterian (all 3 days, after noon on Sunday).

There is no parking at the church, free shuttles are provided from the parking locations above.

