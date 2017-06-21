3rd annual Hops in the Hills festival kicks off

MARYVILLE, TENN. - The third annual Hops in the Hills festival is set for June 23 and 24 in downtown Maryville.

Hops in the Hills brew week, June 19 to 22, leads up the "Celebration of Fermentation."

More information: HopsInTheHills.com

The larger festivities begin Friday, June 23 with Knox Brew Tours' new craft brew crawl and poker run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Participants pick a card at each crawl stop to build their hand to win prizes.

Saturday’s main event is a brew festival from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Passes to the brew crawl cost $15. General admission tickets for Saturday are $50 per person or $60 the day of the event and include a t-shirt and commemorative glass as well as all of the food and brew visitors can sample.

